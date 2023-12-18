Tinley Park Family Overcomes Cancer Diagnosis to Illuminate Neighborhood

Summary: After receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis last year, the Schuber family in Tinley Park, IL, had to put their annual Christmas lights display on hold. However, this year, with the cancer progressing, Nick Schuber was determined to make it happen, and he received unexpected help from friends and family to bring his nostalgic blow mold figures and thousands of lights back to life.

Nick Schuber, who has been battling stage four colon cancer, knew that he couldn’t let another year go without his cherished holiday display. “When Nick heard the result that the cancer was growing, he said, ‘I’m definitely going to decorate this year. All My Guys are going to come out,'” shared his wife Sheena.

Thanks to the assistance of friends, former coworkers, and even their young sons, the Schuber family unveiled a magnificent display at their home on Whittington Drive. With 200 nostalgic blow mold figures and 6,000 lights, their classic decorations harkened back to a mid-century holiday aesthetic.

For Nick, decorating his home with these vintage pieces holds great significance. He has been collecting them since he was five years old, and each figure evokes memories of a simpler time. Visitors, especially older individuals, have expressed nostalgia and heartwarming recollections upon seeing the display. The Schuber family hopes that their decorations bring joy and create lasting memories for all who see them.

The community response has been overwhelming, with friends, former coworkers, and even strangers offering their help and support. “Without their help, I don’t think I’d have almost half of what I have up right now,” Nick expressed gratefully. The outpouring of assistance has truly touched the Schuber family, who initially found it challenging to accept such kindness.

With their display now fully illuminated, the Schuber family invites everyone to visit their home on Whittington Drive and experience the joy and tradition they have worked hard to maintain during a difficult time. The lights will be on daily from 5 p.m. to midnight until December 23rd, with extended hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The display will continue to bring holiday cheer until January 6th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Schubers hope that their efforts will bring happiness and blessings to all who view their luminous holiday creation.