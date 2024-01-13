Tina Fey to Star in New Four Seasons Series, Based on Alan Alda Film

Tina Fey is set to take on a new starring role in the upcoming series, The Four Seasons. The show, based on the 1981 film written, directed, and starring Alan Alda, follows the journey of three New York couples as they embark on vacations together throughout the different seasons.

Fey, along with her collaborators from 30 Rock, Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher, have co-created and written the series. The trio will also serve as executive producers alongside David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Additionally, the original producer Martin Bregman and Alan Alda himself will be involved in the production.

This marks Fey’s return to television since her successful run on NBC’s 30 Rock, which aired from 2006 to 2013. The new venture is expected to start production later this year, according to Deadline.

While waiting for The Four Seasons, fans can catch Fey’s other projects on Netflix. She is currently executive producing the third season of Girls5eva, set to premiere on March 14. Fey also co-created and executive produced the hit series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In addition to her work in television, Fey has been keeping busy in the film industry. She recently wrote and appeared in the Mean Girls musical film, a highly anticipated adaptation of the iconic 2004 movie. The film, which also features Lindsay Lohan, had its New York premiere on Monday.

With her talent and track record for comedic success, Tina Fey’s involvement in The Four Seasons is sure to generate excitement among fans eager to see her back on the small screen.