Tina Fey Joins Forces with Former Collaborators for New Netflix Series

In an exciting collaboration, Tina Fey is set to return to the small screen in a new Netflix comedy series. Joining forces with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, Fey aims to bring a fresh take on the 1981 film “The Four Seasons.” The series will revolve around a close-knit group of married couples who embark on seasonal vacations together, only to have their plans disrupted when one husband arrives with a much-younger girlfriend instead of his wife.

Netflix has greenlit eight episodes for the show, which is expected to enter production later this year. Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield will be the creative minds behind the series, serving as writers and executive producers. Fey’s husband and frequent collaborator, Jeff Richmond, will also join the team as an executive producer. As of now, the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed.

This project marks Fey’s return to television as a lead actress since the successful run of “30 Rock,” which aired from 2006 to 2013. However, she has continued to make appearances in both TV and film, such as her recurring role on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and her involvement in the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical.

Fisher, known for co-creating the hit Netflix teen comedy “Never Have I Ever,” and Wigfield, who developed the Peacock reboot of the ’90s sitcom “Saved the Bell,” bring their experience and expertise to the collaboration. With their combined talents and Fey’s comedic genius, this Netflix comedy series promises to deliver laughter and entertainment to audiences worldwide.