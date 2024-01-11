Tina Fey Returns to Television with a New Comedy Series, “The Four Seasons”

Tina Fey, the beloved creator and star of the hit show “30 Rock,” is making her highly-anticipated return to the small screen with a brand-new comedy series titled “The Four Seasons.” Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name, Fey has co-created the series alongside her fellow “30 Rock” alums, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The project was recently taken out to the marketplace and Netflix emerged as the frontrunner, securing an eight-episode series order in a fiercely competitive bidding war.

“The Four Seasons” centers around the lives and adventures of three couples who vacation together throughout the year. The original film, written and directed Alan Alda and produced Martin Bregman, featured Alda and Carol Burnett in the lead roles. Fey’s version will bring a fresh, modern take on the concept, while paying homage to the original source material.

This marks Fey’s first TV starring role since “30 Rock” and her production company, Little Stranger, Inc., will be at the helm of the project. Universal Television, where Fey is based, will serve as the studio. Production is scheduled to commence later this year, offering fans of Fey’s unique brand of comedy a new series to look forward to.

In addition to her involvement in “The Four Seasons,” Fey has a close partnership with Netflix. The streaming giant previously acquired and launched her Emmy-nominated hit series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which ran for four seasons, as well as an interactive movie. Furthermore, Fey’s highly praised comedy series, “Girls5eva,” created Meredith Scardino, is set to debut its third season on Netflix on March 14.

With “The Four Seasons” joining their slate of programming, Netflix continues to strengthen its ties with Fey and Universal Television. The collaboration between Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield dates back to the final season of “30 Rock,” earning them an Emmy award for writing the series finale. Additionally, the talented trio has individually created successful shows, including Fisher’s “Never Have I Ever” and Wigfield’s critically acclaimed series “Great News” and “Saved the Bell.”

As Tina Fey embarks on this exciting new venture, fans can eagerly anticipate her return to their screens with “The Four Seasons.” With her comedic genius and a talented team her side, the series is sure to offer audiences a delightful and entertaining escape into the lives of these three couples throughout the year.