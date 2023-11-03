Remembering the Life of Timothy Joseph Gronski

Timothy Joseph Gronski, a beloved member of the Hixton, WI community, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Born on April 19, 1953, in Superior, WI to parents Peter and Regina Gronski, Timothy’s journey was marked love, dedication, and a commitment to serving others.

After graduating from Superior Senior High School in 1971, Timothy married his sweetheart, Doreen Oppegard, on January 21, 1977, in Kenosha, WI. The couple shared 46 wonderful years together, building a life centered around family and community. They resided in the Kenosha area for over three decades before embracing a new adventure in rural Hixton in 2005, where they built their dream home.

Timothy devoted 34 years of his life to working for AMC/Chrysler before retiring in 2006. His dedication and hard work left a lasting impact on those around him. Beyond his professional endeavors, Timothy was an avid bowler and cherished the time he spent on the lanes in Kenosha. He also found great joy in hunting alongside his son, Timothy Gronski Jr.

Aside from his son, Timothy Jr., he is survived his beloved grandson, Nathan Gronski, as well as granddaughters, Alexis and Josie Tremelling. He is also survived his sisters, Patricia Martineau and Cynthia Gronski, and his brother, John Gronski, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In honor of Timothy’s life, a visitation will be held on November 10, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Guardian Angels Parish, in Black River Falls, WI, followed a Noon Mass of Christian Burial officiated Reverend Arivu Mariappan. Funeral services will conclude with cremation, and his ashes will find their final resting place in Trinity Rest Cemetery, Hixton, at a later date.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton is assisting the Gronski family with the funeral arrangements. For further information, please contact them at 715-963-2311.

