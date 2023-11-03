A Life of Love and Legacy: Remembering Timothy Joseph Gronski

Timothy Joseph Gronski, a beloved member of the Hixton community, passed away on November 1, 2023, at the age of 70, leaving behind a beautiful legacy of love and kindness. Born on April 19, 1953, in Superior, WI, to loving parents Peter and Regina Gronski, Timothy’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.

After graduating from Superior Senior High School in 1971, Timothy married the love of his life, Doreen Oppegard, on January 21, 1977, in Kenosha, WI. Together, they shared 33 wonderful years in the Kenosha area before moving to rural Hixton in 2005, where they built a new home filled with cherished memories.

Throughout his life, Timothy dedicated himself to his work at AMC/Chrysler, where he passionately served for 34 years before retiring in 2006. A true sports enthusiast, Timothy found great joy in bowling, showcasing his skills and camaraderie in the alleys of Kenosha. Additionally, he was an avid hunter, often venturing into the great outdoors alongside his beloved son.

Timothy leaves behind not only a loving son, Timothy Gronski Jr, but also his grandson Nathan Gronski and granddaughters Alexis and Josie Tremelling. His memory lives on through his sisters Patricia Martineau and Cynthia Gronski, his brother John Gronski, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In the face of this profound loss, Timothy joins his wife Doreen in eternal rest, reuniting with his parents, brothers Ronald and George, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Gronski and Lynn Gronski. The warmth of his smile and the kindness in his heart will be dearly missed all who knew him.

Visitation will take place on November 10, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Guardian Angels Parish, in Black River Falls, WI. Reverend Arivu Mariappan will preside over a Noon Mass of Christian Burial to honor Timothy’s life. Funeral services will be followed cremation, and his ashes will be laid to rest in Trinity Rest Cemetery, Hixton, at a later date.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is privileged to assist the Gronski family during this difficult time. For any inquiries, please contact them at 715-963-2311.

