Timothée Chalamet Sets the Record Straight on Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez Drama

Timothée Chalamet, known for his role in the upcoming film Wonka, has finally addressed the recent rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. In an encounter with a TMZ photographer in Beverly Hills, Chalamet put an end to the speculations surrounding the Golden Globes incident.

When asked about the internet’s theory that Jenner had blocked Gomez from taking a photo with him at the awards ceremony, Chalamet initially ignored the question. However, he later decided to clear the air on the matter.

Responding to the question of whether he and Gomez were on good terms, Chalamet assured that they were indeed “cool.” Moreover, he denied any conflicts between Jenner and Gomez, emphasizing that “we’re all good.”

This statement directly from Chalamet himself confirms that there is no drama between the three individuals involved. The rumors had sparked when Gomez, alongside Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, was seen discussing something at the Globes. However, a reliable source close to Gomez had dismissed these rumors, clarifying that the conversation had nothing to do with Chalamet or Jenner.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Jenner and Gomez have found themselves at the center of gossip. Back in February 2023, they shut down similar speculations after TikTokers theorized that Jenner was mocking Gomez’s eyebrows on Instagram. Both Jenner and Gomez quickly dismissed the claims, reaffirming that there was no ill will between them.

With Chalamet’s statement and a reliable source refuting the drama rumors, it becomes clear that the speculations were unfounded. As fans, we should focus on supporting these individuals and their respective work, rather than spreading baseless rumors.

Alyssa Bailey, the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, ensures that coverage of celebrities and royals is comprehensive and accurate. Her expertise in the field has made her a trusted source for celebrity news. When not working, she enjoys exploring New York City and capturing her iconic style in the famous Central Park.