Severe Weather Expected in Central Florida

Summary: Central Florida residents should brace themselves for severe weather as a powerful cold front moves into the area. The front is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of flooding and lightning.

According to the latest weather alerts, a level one “Marginal Risk” has been issued for counties northwest of Interstate 4, where some thunderstorms could turn strong to severe. The main threats include damaging wind gusts of 40-50 mph, with the potential for stronger gusts, as well as heavy rain that may lead to minor flooding. Lightning is also expected, while the risks of small hail and isolated tornadoes are relatively low.

The thunderstorms are predicted to arrive after 5 p.m. on Sunday and continue into the night. The cold front is then expected to move out of the area after midnight, bringing in colder and drier air behind it. Monday morning is set to be chilly, with wake-up temperatures in the lower-to-middle 60s across the region.

It is important for Central Florida residents to stay updated on the latest weather developments and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Stay tuned to local weather reports and be prepared for potential power outages and travel disruptions. Secure any loose outdoor objects and seek shelter indoors in the event of severe weather conditions.