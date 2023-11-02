The Influence of Libs of TikTok on U.S. News

A comprehensive study conducted Media Matters using NewsWhip data has shed light on the impact of Libs of TikTok on the U.S. news landscape. The study analyzed articles published between January 2023 and September 2023 that referenced keywords affiliated with Libs of TikTok.

Researchers independently examined each website mentioned in the articles, assessing two key factors: whether the website targeted a U.S. audience and its ideological alignment. To qualify as targeting a U.S. audience, the website had to be primarily written in English, lack non-U.S. country extensions in its name or domain, and possess an about page that didn’t suggest a focus on international news.

The determination of right-leaning ideological alignment involved investigating affiliations with right-wing media outlets or figures, as well as identifying any clear statements of ideology on a website’s title or about page. Websites were coded as right-leaning if they identified as Republican, conservative, right or right-leaning, pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment rights, pro-life, pro-Confederacy, or libertarian. Websites expressing a consistently right-leaning ideology in their most recent 3-5 articles were also classified accordingly.

Following the review of data, Media Matters utilized NewsWhip’s definitions of interactions to gather insights on the resulting list of articles.

This study provides crucial insights into the prevalence and impact of Libs of TikTok content within the U.S. news landscape, illuminating the alignment of websites and their intended audiences. By understanding these dynamics, both journalists and consumers can make informed decisions about the information they consume.

