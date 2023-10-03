Netflix Set to Increase Streaming Service Prices Again

Netflix is reportedly planning to raise prices for its streaming service globally, with the rollout starting in the US and Canada. However, the exact amount of the price increase and the start date are still unknown. The streaming platform is keeping details under wraps and has not responded to media inquiries. The Wall Street Journal speculates that the price hike may occur a few months after the Hollywood actors strike ends.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors, is currently on strike, but negotiations are ongoing. Assuming the strike concludes sooner than expected, the price increase could likely take place in early 2024. This move comes after a series of other revenue-generating strategies implemented Netflix, including raising subscription prices, introducing an ad-supported tier, cracking down on password-sharing, and eliminating the Basic plan in select regions.

The decision to raise prices again has raised questions about Netflix’s motives. One theory proposes that the platform will use the return of actors and writers from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike as justification for the price hike. However, the WGA contract will only account for a small fraction of Netflix’s annual revenue.

Another question is whether this upcoming price hike will be too much for subscribers. When Netflix implemented the password-sharing crackdown, many speculated that it would lead to a decline in subscribers. However, the opposite occurred, with the service experiencing a significant increase in subscriber count. While the gamble paid off in the short term, rising costs could eventually lead to mass cancellations and customer dissatisfaction.

As developments unfold, it remains to be seen how subscribers will react and whether Netflix’s decision to further increase prices will be met with success or backlash.