The Changing Landscape of TV Advertising: A Forecast

A new forecast from Brian Wieser, principal at Madison and Wall, highlights the evolving landscape of TV advertising in the age of streaming and connected TVs. According to Wieser, time spent with advertising on a TV set, including streaming content and connected TVs, could see a decline of 24% in the U.S. between 2023 and 2027. This is due to the increasing preference of consumers for ad-free options offered SVOD services and the general lack of desirability for advertising in the on-demand world of streaming video.

Wieser’s projections provide several key insights for TV networks, streamers, and marketers. While TV ad time is expected to decrease, total hours of TV consumption will remain flat, including platforms like YouTube and other uses of TV sets such as video games. Linear TV will continue to be the primary source of ad inventory, although streamers that offer limited or no ads will be more desirable to consumers.

Wieser’s forecast also includes predictions about ad loads for different platforms. Linear TV is projected to have ad loads of 12 minutes per hour, compared to around 4 minutes for the ad-supported tiers of Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime. As for ad tier subscribers, Wieser estimates that they will account for approximately 30% of Netflix, Max, and Paramount+ in 2027, and 50% of Disney+. Hulu and Peacock are expected to maintain higher penetration rates.

The forecast suggests a shift in TV viewing habits, with 54% of TV consumption occurring on streaming services 2027. Advertising’s share of TV consumption is expected to decrease from 13.1% in 2023 to 10.6% in 2027. The volume of ad-supported TV time is projected to decline 24% between 2023 and 2027, with person-hours of U.S. TV ad inventory dropping from 54 billion to 41 billion.

Wieser emphasizes that low ad loads will continue to be a characteristic of streaming, and low penetration rates of ad tiers will be common for many services. He also notes that streaming ad loads only account for around 3-4% of total time spent with streaming TV, compared to the 20% accounted for linear TV’s ad inventory.

In conclusion, TV advertising is undergoing significant changes as streaming services gain popularity. The decline in TV ad time consumed on TV sets is expected to continue, as consumers increasingly prefer ad-free options. Linear TV will remain the primary source of TV ad inventory, and advertisers may need to shift their focus to advanced audiences rather than traditional demographic groups.

Sources: Wall Street insights provider Madison and Wall, Nielsen, Antenna, Brian Wieser’s forecast

