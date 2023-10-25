New Anime Adaptation of Time Patrol Bon Coming to Netflix in 2024

Time Patrol Bon fans, get ready for a thrilling new adventure! Netflix has announced an upcoming anime adaptation of Fujiko Fujio’s manga, Time Patrol Bon. Set to premiere in 2024, this Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi series will take viewers on an unforgettable journey through time.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Time Patrol Bon is a manga series that first captured readers’ imaginations over 45 years ago. Published in Monthly Shōnen World Ushio Publishing, the five-volume manga concluded in July 1986. The popularity of the manga later led to an anime film adaptation released in 1989.

Now, Animation studio Bones, known for their excellent work on beloved series like My Hero Academia and Bungo Stray Dogs, is bringing the world of Time Patrol Bon to life once again. With their expertise and dedication to quality animation, fans can expect nothing short of a visual feast.

Helming the series is the talented director Masahiro Ando, known for his work on Ghost in the Shell. To complement the exciting visuals, the music for Time Patrol Bon will be composed Michiru Ōshima, whose past works include the critically acclaimed Star Wars: Visions.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, there are rumors swirling that the anime will debut on Netflix in May 2023. However, please keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change.

The plot of Time Patrol Bon revolves around Bon, an ordinary high school student who unexpectedly becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents. Tasked with saving lives during historical events across different eras and locations, Bon embarks on a thrilling adventure that will test his courage and resourcefulness.

The lead cast members for the series have already been confirmed. Atsumi Tanezaki, known for her notable roles in Spy x Family and The Ancient Magus’ Bride, will lend her voice to the character Ream Stream. Akihisa Wakayama, recognized for his roles in Classroom of the Elite and Noblesse, will portray Bon Namihar.

As for how much of the manga will be adapted, fans can anticipate a faithful recreation of the entire story over two seasons. With this approach, viewers can fully immerse themselves in the rich and captivating world of Time Patrol Bon.

Are you eagerly anticipating the arrival of Time Patrol Bon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!