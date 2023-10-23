Terry Guiel Reflects on His Departure from Peterborough DBIA

In a recent social media post, Terry Guiel, former Executive Director of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA), shared his thoughts on his departure from the organization. Guiel expressed gratitude for his time with the DBIA, calling it the most rewarding, challenging, and fun experience of his life. He also thanked Sacha Lai-Svirk for her dedication and support, as well as other individuals who have played a crucial role in the DBIA’s success.

Throughout his tenure, Guiel highlighted various accomplishments that he is particularly proud of. These include initiatives such as Win this Space, Live and Local Lunches, Big Band Day, Naloxone Training Sessions, One City Clean Team, One City Outreach Team, One City Green Team, Pulse, Trolley Rides, and the organization of Hootenanny and Taste of Downtown events.

In explaining his decision to step down as Executive Director, Guiel simply stated that it was time for him to embark on a new adventure and face new challenges. While he moves on to this next chapter, the DBIA board is currently working on identifying an interim replacement before finding a permanent successor.

Terry Guiel’s contributions have left a significant impact on the Peterborough DBIA and the downtown community as a whole. His dedication and passion have helped shape the organization and spearheaded numerous successful initiatives. As the DBIA transitions into a new era, Guiel’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire future endeavors.

– Jordan Mercier