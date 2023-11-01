New Netflix Shows to Keep You Hooked After Bodies

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s hit time-travelling detective drama “Bodies,” you’re probably wondering what to watch next after finishing the series. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are four fantastic Netflix shows that will keep you hooked and provide a fresh dose of thrilling entertainment.

1. Manifest: If you enjoyed the mysterious and supernatural elements of “Bodies,” then “Manifest” is the perfect choice for you. This series follows the passengers of a plane that disappears and reappears five years later, leaving them to unravel the mysteries behind their disappearance. With four seasons filled with twists and turns, “Manifest” delivers thrilling and occasionally silly entertainment.

2. Dear Child: With a remarkable 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “Dear Child” is a must-watch psychological thriller. After a woman is hit a car, her story becomes entangled with a decade-old mystery. The fragmented perspectives and eerie atmosphere reminiscent of “The Missing” will leave you guessing until the very end.

3. The Silent Sea: Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience with “The Silent Sea.” Set on the moon, a team of explorers embarks on a mission to retrieve secrets from an abandoned research facility. As their mission takes a dangerous turn, this twisty sci-fi thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Although the pacing may falter at times, the stunning effects and gripping storyline make it a worthwhile watch.

4. Mindhunter: For fans of true crime and psychological thrillers, “Mindhunter” is an absolute gem. This captivating crime drama focuses on the mind games played killers and the relentless pursuit of justice a team of FBI agents. Despite being canceled after just two seasons, “Mindhunter” remains a critical hit and showcases the dark depths of the human psyche.

Whether you’re in the mood for mind-bending mysteries or chilling psychological thrillers, these Netflix shows will fulfill your craving for suspense and intrigue. Sit back, relax, and get ready to embark on a thrilling binge-watching journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is “Bodies”?

“Bodies” is a popular time-travelling detective drama series available on Netflix. It follows the story of a detective who can travel back in time to solve crimes and unravel mysteries.

2. What is “Manifest” about?

“Manifest” is a series that revolves around the passengers of a plane that disappears and reappears years later. As they try to cope with their new reality, they must uncover the secrets behind their mysterious disappearance.

3. Is “Dear Child” a horror series?

While “Dear Child” has elements of creepiness and mystery, it is not strictly a horror series. It is a psychological thriller that keeps viewers engaged with its intriguing storyline and fragmented perspectives.

4. What is “Mindhunter” about?

“Mindhunter” is a gripping crime drama centered around the investigations of FBI agents who delve into the minds of serial killers. It offers a chilling and thought-provoking exploration of the psychology behind these criminals.