Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Announce Exclusive Radio and Streaming Partnership

The Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx have entered into an exclusive, multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis for radio and streaming services. Starting with the 2023-24 Timberwolves season, KFAN (KFAN FM 100.3) will serve as the flagship radio station for select Timberwolves games and a majority of Lynx games. Additionally, the partnership marks the first time an NBA team will have an exclusive streaming channel on the iHeartMedia platform.

Fans will have multiple ways to access games and content, as every Timberwolves game will be available on the Timberwolves and iHeartRadio apps. In addition, a new 24/7/365 Timberwolves content channel will be launched on iHeartRadio. This partnership aims to strategically expand the Timberwolves and Lynx fanbase.

The agreement includes exclusive content, interviews, and appearances from players, coaches, and executives across the iHeartMedia Minneapolis portfolio. Key elements of the deal include a Timberwolves postgame show on KFAN 100.3, in-season appearances Head Coach Chris Finch and Front Office executives, and regular presence Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve on KFAN 100.3 programming.

The Timberwolves’ radio play-by-play announcer, Alan Horton, will return for his 17th season and provide game calls for all platforms. Learfield IMG College will expand the Timberwolves’ reach with affiliate partners throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

iHeartMedia Minneapolis owns and operates multiple broadcast stations and is part of iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America. With a portfolio of consumer brands and industry-leading events, iHeartMedia reaches over 90% of Americans every month and has a strong presence in the digital space, including the iHeartRadio app.

This partnership between the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx and iHeartMedia Minneapolis represents a new era in sports broadcasting in Minnesota, providing increased accessibility and convenience for fans while expanding the teams’ reach across multiple platforms.

Sources:

– Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx: [official press release]

– iHeartMedia: [official website]