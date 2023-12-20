Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Addresses Allegations in Text Message Controversy

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has responded to allegations made a woman who released screenshots of alleged text messages between the two. The messages showed a contact listed as “Anthony Edwards” pressuring her to get an abortion, accompanied a screenshot of an alleged wire transfer of $100,000.

In a statement posted on social media, Edwards expressed remorse for his actions: “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man.” He emphasized that all women should have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and that he is handling his personal matters privately.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the situation before the team’s game against the Miami Heat, stating that the organization would be discussing the matter with Edwards. He made it clear that the incident does not reflect the team’s values and acknowledged that Edwards is still growing and maturing as a young man.

This is not the first time Edwards has faced controversy on social media. In September 2022, he issued an apology for using homophobic language in a video on his Instagram account, resulting in a $40,000 fine from the NBA for his use of “derogatory and offensive language.”

It remains to be seen whether Edwards will face any disciplinary action from the league in light of this latest controversy. The 22-year-old player, drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been performing well on the court, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season.

