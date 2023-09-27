The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Move Radio Broadcasts to iHeartRadio

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have announced a new partnership with iHeartRadio, marking a significant shift in the way their games will be broadcasted. For the first time in franchise history, the radio broadcast of these games will not be on traditional AM or FM radio. Instead, all Timberwolves and Lynx games will be available on a new iHeartRadio channel within the company’s app. This channel will serve as a one-stop destination for fans to access all content related to the teams.

As part of the agreement, select Wolves games will also be simulcast on KFXN 100.3-FM, better known as KFAN, an iHeartRadio station. KFAN will take over as the Wolves flagship station, replacing WCCO 830-AM. This move brings the team’s radio broadcast full circle, as they were originally on KFAN from 1991 to 2011 before transitioning to WCCO.

This new multimedia partnership with iHeartRadio will provide fans with greater accessibility and convenience when it comes to following their favorite teams. By utilizing the iHeartRadio platform, fans can easily tune in to live game broadcasts and access additional team-related content, all through a single app. This integration allows for a seamless user experience and consolidates the teams’ media presence into one centralized location.

As technology continues to evolve, the Timberwolves and Lynx are embracing the opportunity to expand their reach and engage with fans in new ways. By partnering with iHeartRadio, they are adapting to the changing media landscape and ensuring that fans can stay connected to the teams’ broadcasts wherever they are.

