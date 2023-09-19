Tim McGraw Receives Icon Award at 2023 ACM Honors

Tim McGraw was honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors, which aired on Fox on September 18. The ceremony, held on August 25, celebrated some of the greatest names in country music.

The Icon Award was presented to Tim McGraw rapper Nelly, with whom he collaborated on the 2004 single “Over and Over.” McGraw’s wife and fellow country superstar, Faith Hill, and two of their three daughters, Audrey and Maggie, were present to show their support.

McGraw took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo with his family, expressing his gratitude for their support. His daughters also expressed their excitement and pride in the comments section of the post.

In his acceptance speech, McGraw spoke about how country music has played a significant role in his life. He credited the industry for bringing him his wife, three daughters, and opportunities in movies and TV shows.

Fans were thrilled to see McGraw with his family, commenting on the beautiful photo and congratulating him on his achievement.

The 2023 ACM Honors was a night filled with celebration and recognition for the influential figures in country music. Tim McGraw’s Icon Award and the presence of his loved ones made it a memorable event.

Source: The Tennessean