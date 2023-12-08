New Tim Hortons Location to Open in Coppell, Texas

Summary: Coppell, Texas will soon be home to the first Tim Hortons location in North Texas. The popular Canadian coffee and doughnut chain will be opening its doors in Coppell after successful expansions in Houston and Katy. Franchisees Ali and Emad Lakhany are leading the charge, with construction set to start in March.

Coppell, Texas is set to welcome its very own Tim Hortons location, making it the first in North Texas. The news comes after the successful debut of Tim Hortons in Houston in 2022. Houston restauranteurs and brothers, Ali and Emad Lakhany, who established the first Houston location, are excited to introduce the beloved coffee and doughnut chain to the Coppell community.

Chief Development Officer of CSM Group, Emad Lakhany, expressed his enthusiasm for the Coppell location, stating that the demographics of the area align perfectly with Tim Hortons’ values. Lakhany emphasized the importance of providing the community with quality products at a value-driven price, and believes that Coppell reflects these ideals.

The chosen site for the new Tim Hortons location was strategically selected due to its highway frontage and visibility. Located at 440 North State Highway 121, the restaurant will occupy 1,640 square feet of space. Construction is expected to begin in March, with an estimated cost of $900,000 for the quick-service restaurant.

While Coppell is the first North Texas location for Tim Hortons, the company has plans for further expansion in the region. Ryan Ferranti, Head of Business Development for Tim Hortons, confirmed that multiple units are being planned for Dallas. Although specific locations are yet to be disclosed, negotiations and permitting are in progress for promising sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Tim Hortons is renowned for its hand-dipped and glazed doughnuts, as well as its delicious coffee. The chain also offers a variety of other beverages, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, and more. With its impending arrival in Coppell, residents can look forward to experiencing the beloved Canadian brand and indulging in their favorite Tim Hortons treats.