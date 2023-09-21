Canada Reduces Diplomats in India Amidst Security Concerns

Canada has announced that it will be reducing the number of diplomats in India due to security concerns. This decision comes as a diplomatic row between the two countries escalates over the murder of a Sikh activist. Global Affairs Canada stated that some diplomats have received threats on social media platforms, prompting the need for increased safety measures.

The tensions between Canada and India were sparked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims that Indian government agents were responsible for the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The Indian government has denied these allegations, calling them “absurd.” Nijjar was known for his push for an independent Sikh homeland in India.

In response to the situation, Canada has decided to temporarily adjust its staff presence in India to ensure the safety of its diplomats. Additionally, BLS International, which handles India visa applications in Canada, has suspended visa services indefinitely. The ministry of External Affairs in India has not yet commented on the visa suspension.

This recent diplomatic row has further strained the already tense relationship between Canada and India. There have long been accusations from Indian officials that Canada harbors Sikh separatists and fails to protect Indian missions and consulates from protests organized these groups. As a result, both countries have expelled senior diplomats from each other.

The issue has gained significant attention in India, with calls to boycott Canadian brands and skepticism towards Trudeau’s claims. Indian media has taken a nationalist stance in their coverage of the issue, questioning the validity of Trudeau’s allegations and demanding evidence.

Observers suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may benefit politically from this diplomatic spat, as he is currently campaigning for a third term in power. Modi’s party has focused on a Hindu nationalist agenda, which resonates with voters, and has taken a firm stance against Sikh separatist groups.

As tensions continue to rise between Canada and India, both countries must navigate the challenges of maintaining diplomatic relationships while addressing their respective concerns. The repercussions of this ongoing row could have long-lasting impacts on the bilateral ties between the nations.

