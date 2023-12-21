Thom Tillis Endorses Bill Graham for Governor in 2024

Thom Tillis, a prominent Republican figure in North Carolina, has announced his endorsement of Bill Graham for governor in the upcoming 2024 election. Tillis, a U.S. Senator, expressed concerns about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s lack of experience and qualifications for the position of governor, stating that the state needs someone with legislative and business experience. In response, Robinson criticized Graham as a pawn of the political elite who want to prevent him from becoming governor, arguing that they believe only the elites should hold office.

Treasurer Dale Folwell, who is also running for governor, dismissed the significance of Tillis’s endorsement, stating that the only endorsement that matters is the one made the voters in the primary election. Former state senator Andy Wells, another candidate for the GOP nomination, did not immediately comment on Tillis’s endorsement.

Graham, a wealthy attorney, has less political experience compared to Robinson. However, Tillis believes that Graham is the better candidate and intends to support him in securing the nomination. Graham has been positioning himself as a successful lawyer with specific plans to address issues such as gang prevention, tax cuts, unemployment, and preventing foreign investments in farmland. His campaign has gained momentum with the airing of television ads across the state, funded in part his personal contribution of $5 million.

While Robinson remains the frontrunner in recent polls, Graham has seen a slight increase in support since the launch of his campaign. Robinson, known for his fiery speeches and strong conservative following, became the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina in 2020. He has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and Senate leader Phil Berger.

Tillis’s endorsement of Graham reflects a divergence from some far-right figures within the party. This is not the first time Tillis has shown support for candidates who do not align with the far-right wing of the GOP. However, it remains to be seen how much impact Tillis’s endorsement will have on the highly polarized and passionate conservative activists who typically participate in low-turnout primaries.

Overall, with the 2024 gubernatorial race in North Carolina heating up, Tillis’s endorsement of Graham adds a new dynamic to the contest, highlighting the divisions within the Republican Party and the different visions for the future of the state.