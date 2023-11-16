Educator at Tilden Middle School Placed on Leave for Alleged Antisemitic Social Media Posts

An educator at Tilden Middle School in North Bethesda has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly posting antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The teacher in question is Sabrina Khan-Williams, a team leader and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) teacher in the world studies department. Screenshots of her posts on social media have gone viral, sparking outrage and concern.

One of the posts suggested that Palestinians are being killed and their organs are being sold, while denying the occurrence of a terrorist attack on an Israeli music festival. These posts have raised serious questions about the teacher’s views and ability to teach impartially.

Parents in the Tilden Middle School community, particularly those who are Jewish or Israeli-American, expressed shock and concern about the teacher’s actions. Some remarked that it was akin to denying the Holocaust and rewriting history.

The Montgomery County Jewish Parents Coalition condemned the teacher’s behavior and called for a thorough investigation MCPS. They also highlighted the need to evaluate and address the connection between DEI programs and the perpetuation of antisemitism.

Principal Sapna Hopkins addressed the incident in a letter to the school community, stating that the social media posts undermined the school’s core values of respect and belonging. She emphasized the school’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram confirmed that Khan-Williams is on administrative leave, but further details about the personnel matter could not be disclosed due to employee privacy laws.

