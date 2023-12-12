TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Setting a New Record

Summary: TikTok, the popular short video platform, has achieved a significant milestone becoming the first non-gaming platform to exceed $10 billion in consumer spending. This remarkable accomplishment was recently confirmed DataAI, a top intelligence provider. The revenue figure includes sales from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Notably, this achievement sets TikTok apart from other non-gaming apps, such as Candy Crush, which earned over $12 billion.

According to the report, TikTok experienced remarkable growth throughout this year. Starting with $6 billion in consumer spending in the early months, the platform accumulated an additional $3.8 billion as the year progressed, resulting in a 61% overall growth. This figure represents a 15% increase compared to 2022 when consumer spending amounted to $3.3 billion. It’s important to note that this data solely represents spending from the App Store and Play Store, and does not include third-party platforms in China. Therefore, TikTok’s total consumer spending figures are likely even higher.

The majority of TikTok’s consumer spending is attributed to in-app purchases, specifically through the platform’s virtual currency called coins. Users can buy coins to purchase gifts for their favorite content creators as a form of appreciation. These gifts can later be converted into real funds. The platform retains 50% of the overall payout, resulting in significant revenue. Currently, trending bundle offers offer users 1321 coins for $20, contributing to the app’s earnings.

Moreover, TikTok generates revenue through advertising and its e-commerce feature, TikTok Shop. Although these aspects were not considered in the aforementioned report, they contribute to the overall profitability of the platform. The report highlighted that Chinese iOS users and American consumers were the primary contributors to TikTok’s success, accounting for 30% of the revenue individually or 60% when combined.

While TikTok is the first non-gaming platform to reach this milestone, other apps in the non-gaming category, like Tinder and YouTube, also accrued billions in revenue. However, they still trail behind TikTok a few billion dollars. This achievement solidifies TikTok’s status as a dominant player in the digital market, with its diverse revenue streams and devoted user base fueling its success.