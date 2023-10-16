Social Media Trend Highlights Selfish Online Behavior: The ‘What About Me?’ Effect

A recent trend on social media, known as the ‘What About Me?’ effect, has caught attention due to its perceived toxicity and selfishness. The trend originated from a TikTok video where a user named Kara shared a simple recipe for bean soup, specifically targeting individuals with iron deficiency. However, instead of appreciating the recipe or moving on if it didn’t apply to them, many viewers took offense and demanded alternative ingredients or modifications.

The ‘What About Me?’ effect, as coined creator Sarah Lockwood, refers to the behavior of making content about oneself even when it doesn’t directly relate to the individual. It combines the influence of individualistic culture and the constant connectivity of the online world. Sarah’s viral TikTok video explained the concept, emphasizing that instead of recognizing that they are not the intended audience, some viewers seek personal accommodations and validation.

This self-centric behavior is not limited to recipe videos; it extends to various aspects of life. Sarah gave an example of a bald person becoming upset about hairdressing videos online. She argues that this trend reflects a broader issue in contemporary society, where individuals constantly seek validation and accommodations for every situation.

The ‘What About Me?’ effect is not merely a lack of common sense but rather a consequence of the individualistic culture prevalent in the United States and potentially elsewhere. This trend highlights the importance of recognizing and respecting content that may not be targeted towards oneself.

Source: The Hindustan Times.