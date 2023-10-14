The Rise of Strawberry Milk Mob: Vancouver Sisters Making Waves on TikTok

Strawberry, Blueberry, and Coconut may sound like the names of delicious fruits, but they are actually the social media nicknames of three Canadian sisters who have taken TikTok storm. Led Georgia Costello, also known as Strawberry, the sisters have amassed a combined following of thousands on the popular app, with Georgia alone boasting 1.6 million followers.

These fruit-inspired nicknames stem from Costello’s clothing brand, Strawberry Milk Mob. Alongside her sisters Sabrina (Blueberry) and Sydney (Coconut), she runs the business and creates content that resonates with their growing audience.

The success of their brand has led to exciting opportunities, such as a pop-up event at CF Pacific Centre in Downtown Vancouver on November 3rd. This gives fans and followers the chance to experience the Strawberry Milk Mob firsthand.

Strawberry Milk Mob is known for its “cute bikinis for cute prices,” as stated on their website. However, their product range extends beyond swimwear to include clothing items like hoodies and sweat-shorts. Their offerings cater to those seeking trendy and affordable fashion options.

With their infectious personalities and eye-catching content, the sisters have found a niche on TikTok that has allowed them to build a dedicated following and establish a thriving brand. Their success is a testament to the power of social media in creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

