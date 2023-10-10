The “Marshmallow Game” TikTok Challenge: Testing Endurance and Hilarity Ensues

The latest trend on TikTok is the “Marshmallow Game,” where participants challenge each other to test their endurance and share their hilarious reactions. The game has quickly gained popularity, amassing over 111.1 million collective views on the platform.

So, how exactly do you play?

Firstly, you need two or more people to join in the fun. The game revolves around three phrases: “marshmallow,” “check it out,” and “woo.” It begins with person A saying “one marshmallow,” followed person B saying “check it out,” and then person A concluding with “woo.”

The challenge becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses. After person B says “two marshmallow,” all three phrases must be repeated twice, and this pattern continues for each subsequent round. The number of times the phrases are repeated increases with each round, testing the participants’ memory and quick thinking.

Many viral videos have showcased people’s attempts at the Marshmallow Game, with varying degrees of success. Participants have expressed their surprise at the challenge’s difficulty. Haileyra, a popular TikToker, shared her hilarious struggle with the game, exclaiming, “I SWEAR IT’S HARDER THAN IT LOOKS.”

Some users have admitted their confusion, with comments like, “I don’t understand this game at all” and “In my brain, it’s so easy, but it’s so hard.” Others have found satisfaction in the game’s mental stimulation, but acknowledge their inability to master it.

The Marshmallow Game has become another entertaining challenge on TikTok, captivating users with its mix of endurance, memory, and comedic moments. Join in the fun and see if you have what it takes to conquer this viral sensation!

