Adding Mayo and Cinnamon to Your Grilled Cheese: A Taste Sensation?

Adding mayo to a grilled cheese sandwich may sound controversial, but according to chef Tyler, it’s the secret ingredient for achieving the perfect crispiness on your bread. In a video that has raised some eyebrows, Tyler also suggests adding cinnamon to this classic dish, creating a unique flavor combination.

While mayo may not be the first thing that comes to mind when making a grilled cheese, its use in this recipe has garnered praise from those who have tried it. Tyler’s viewers have commented on the surprising deliciousness of the addition, with one person even describing it as a “nice surprise.” Others have expressed their enthusiasm for the recipe saying that it “smacked so hard.”

To further shake up the traditional grilled cheese, Tyler incorporates various spices into his recipe, much to the chagrin of some commenters. However, Tyler remains confident in his concoction and has even claimed to have sold sandwiches made with these ingredients to many satisfied customers from his college dorm room.

Of course, not everyone is sold on the idea of mayo and cinnamon in a grilled cheese sandwich. Some commenters have criticized the use of these ingredients, with one person stating that there is “way too much cheese” and another preferring the simplicity of white bread and cheese slices.

Despite the debate surrounding this unique twist on a classic dish, Tyler’s recipe offers an exciting option for adventurous eaters looking to elevate their grilled cheese experience. Whether you’re a fan of mayo, cinnamon, or both, this recipe presents an opportunity to try something new and unexpected.

