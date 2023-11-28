New Relationship Trend: The “12 Questions” Quiz

TikTok users are currently obsessed with a relationship test called the “12 questions” quiz. In this viral trend, partners ask and answer a series of 12 written questions via text message to get to know each other better. The responses to these questions are being shared online, with the hashtag #12Questions gaining over 47.3 million views.

The quiz prompts partners to reveal their thoughts and feelings about each other. From expressing love and admiration to discussing past experiences and future aspirations, the questions range from sweet to thought-provoking. Some of the questions include, “If someone asks you what I am to you, what do you say?” and “What do you dislike about me?” These prompts encourage partners to delve into their emotions and reflect on their relationship.

The trend has led to heartwarming exchanges between couples, such as user Logan Barlowe and her not-yet-boyfriend. Their back-and-forth messages made people swoon, with Barlowe eventually announcing that they are now officially together.

However, it’s not all lovey-dovey moments. Some users have flagged certain responses as “red flags,” like the curt replies of David, as seen in a TikTok video Prysilla and David.

This isn’t the first time a relationship quiz like this has gone viral. Back in 2015, the New York Times shared a similar concept called the “36 questions to fall in love with anyone.” Based on a study psychologist Dr. Arthur Aaron, these questions aimed to foster a sense of closeness through mutual vulnerability.

While the 12 questions quiz has gained popularity, it’s important to note that face-to-face conversation is still crucial for building emotional connection and intimacy in a relationship. Licensed psychotherapist Dr. Marni Feuerman suggests taking these questions beyond text messages and having a meaningful conversation in person. The goal should be ongoing communication and mutual understanding, rather than just a one-time quiz.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “12 questions” quiz?

A: It is a relationship test where partners ask and answer 12 written questions via text message.

Q: How did the trend start?

A: TikTok users began sharing their partner’s responses to the quiz online, resulting in the hashtag #12Questions gaining millions of views.

Q: Are these questions meant to be asked only via text message?

A: While the trend suggests text messaging, licensed psychotherapist Dr. Marni Feuerman advises having face-to-face conversations to foster a deeper emotional connection.

Q: Has this type of relationship quiz been popular before?

A: A similar concept called the “36 questions to fall in love with anyone” gained popularity in 2015 as a way to build closeness through vulnerability.

Q: What should be the focus of this quiz?

A: The emphasis should be on ongoing communication and understanding, rather than treating it as a one-time quiz.

