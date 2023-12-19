Keeping Your Child Engaged on Long Drives: A Creative Solution

It’s no secret that long drives can be challenging, especially when you have a restless child in the backseat. But fear not, we have a clever trick that will keep your little one distracted and content during those extended car journeys.

Instead of relying on screens, a TikTok user recently shared a unique travel hack that requires a simple Ziploc bag and a smartphone. The video, which has garnered over 50 million views, showcases a woman removing the driver’s headrest and piercing two holes into the side of a Ziploc bag. She then reconnects the headrest and places the smartphone inside the bag.

This ingenious solution allows your child to watch videos without the constant worry of dropping or losing the phone. The Ziploc bag acts as a protective casing, providing both entertainment and peace of mind for parents. It’s a small but effective strategy that can make a huge difference during long road trips.

While the video has sparked some debate about screen time for kids, it’s important to consider the context in which this hack is being used. Long drives can be tiring and monotonous for children, and keeping them engaged and occupied is crucial for everyone’s sanity.

Of course, it’s always important for parents to find a balance and set healthy limits when it comes to screen time. This travel hack should be seen as a temporary solution for specific situations rather than a long-term reliance on devices.

As parents, we are constantly looking for new ways to keep our children entertained and content, especially during travel. This creative Ziploc bag hack offers a unique and practical solution to help ease the challenges of long drives. So, next time you embark on a road trip, give it a try and enjoy a peaceful journey with your child.