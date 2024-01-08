TikTok’s “Tunnel Girl” Ordered to Halt Excavation of Underground Tunnels

Local officials have issued a stop-work order to TikTok user “Kala the Science Girl,” who gained fame for her viral videos documenting the construction of an extensive underground tunnel system beneath her Virginia residence. The order comes amid concerns of potential violations related to the project.

Kala the Science Girl, who has amassed a following of half a million on TikTok, began her excavation journey over a year ago with the intention of building a storm shelter connected to her basement. This ambitious undertaking involved cutting through concrete, dealing with sediment, installing an elevator shaft, and addressing challenges such as collapses and fires.

Despite lacking formal training as an engineer, Kala drew upon her IT background and studied engineering handbooks, as well as a FEMA manual on building shelters and safe rooms, to guide her through the project. Along the way, she shared her progress with her online audience, gaining millions of views on her most popular video.

However, on December 28, Kala posted a video revealing that city officials had paid her a visit and ordered her to stop the excavation work immediately. In compliance with the authorities, she emphasized that her tunnel system was entirely constructed below the foundation of her house, expressing confidence in obtaining the necessary permits and approvals.

The town spokesperson released a statement affirming that efforts are underway to correct any violations and ensure the property’s safety and compliance with building codes. Meanwhile, Kala the Science Girl’s TikTok activity has temporarily come to a halt, but her followers and fans continue to show support through the hashtag #tunnelgirl, which has garnered over 41 million views.

It remains to be seen how Kala will proceed following the evaluation a professional engineer and discussions with local authorities. Nevertheless, her determined efforts and unconventional project have left a lasting impression on social media users around the world.