“Tube Girl” Dances on the Subway, Inspiring Others to Let Go of Social Anxiety

Sabrina Bahsoon, known as “Tube Girl” on the internet, has gained popularity for her videos of dancing on the subway. In these videos, she defies social norms and showcases her lack of anxiety. A video of her dancing to Nicki Minaj on the London tube went viral, garnering 8.5 million views on TikTok. Bahsoon’s carefree attitude and confidence have resonated with viewers around the world.

Born and raised in Malaysia, Bahsoon moved to the UK at 16 to study. After completing her law degree, she realized she lacked the passion for it and was searching for a creative outlet. When a friend declined to help her film videos, she decided to film herself. Sitting on the tube, listening to music, she realized she didn’t care about other people’s judgments and began recording her first TikTok video. This marked the beginning of the “Tube Girl” phenomenon.

Bahsoon’s videos have inspired others to let go of their social anxiety and embrace their true selves. People from various cities, including New York, Warsaw, and Sydney, have started posting their own videos of dancing in public. Bahsoon believes that her influence should be about not caring what others think and focusing on one’s own thoughts and accomplishments. She encourages people to stop listening to others and live life on their own terms.

Despite the attention she has received, Bahsoon remains true to herself. She continues to dance like nobody is watching, with or without filming. Recently, she even participated in a fashion show for MAC Cosmetics.

Tube Girl’s impact extends beyond dancing. Her videos have sparked a movement of self-expression and embracing individuality. She has provided a refreshing perspective for those struggling with social anxiety and has shown that it’s possible to break free from societal expectations.

