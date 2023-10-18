TikTok Faces Multiple Legal Challenges in State and Federal Courts

The video-sharing app TikTok, owned ByteDance, has faced increasing scrutiny over security, privacy, and potential harm to mental health. Recent legal developments in state and federal courts have added to the challenges facing the popular platform. The Utah Division of Consumer Protection (UDCP) filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing it of misleading parents and using addictive features to lure young users. Utah’s Governor promised to hold social media companies accountable.

In Montana, a law banning TikTok had its first court hearing. TikTok and its creators challenged the ban, claiming it violated First Amendment rights and exceeded the state’s legal authority. The judge questioned the ban’s constitutionality and expressed skepticism about its factual basis. More than thirty states have taken some legislative action to restrict TikTok, but free speech advocates and tech industry associations have expressed support for striking down the ban.

In California, a judge allowed lawsuits against TikTok and other social media platforms to proceed, specifically related to the design of the apps. This decision advanced a “negligence theory” that treats social media platforms as defectively designed products. The lawsuits aim topass Section 230, which normally protects platforms from being held liable for user content. Lawyers for the plaintiffs celebrated the decision, while tech industry voices disagreed, citing a misunderstanding of Section 230.

TikTok also faces federal scrutiny, with discussions of alternative legislation to address concerns about the app. Additionally, the European Union’s Digital Services Act places new obligations on TikTok to address illegal content. Despite the challenges, there is no end in sight for TikTok’s trials and tribulations.

