Tayler Holder to Perform in Chattanooga on Dylan Scott’s Tour

TikTok star and country music artist Tayler Holder will be performing in Chattanooga this weekend as part of Dylan Scott’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” tour. This is Holder’s first tour, and he expresses his excitement about hitting the road with Scott, whom he considers a close friend. Holder also reveals that he has been working on a new EP and will be showcasing some of his new music during his performance.

With a massive following of 19.8 million on TikTok, Holder has been using the social media platform to promote his music and engage with his audience. While he initially gained traction on TikTok through funny videos, he has been dedicating more time and effort to his music, resulting in positive feedback from his fans. Holder believes that this new project, in which he collaborated with top writers in Nashville, will show people that he is serious about his music career.

In addition to his TikTok fame, some may recognize Holder from country artist Ashley Cooke’s music video for the song “Back in the Saddle.” Despite not initially knowing that the video would involve dancing, Holder embraced the experience and developed natural chemistry with Cooke. He may even incorporate some of those newfound dance skills into his set on Saturday night.

The tour has already made stops in Knoxville and Atlanta, with the Chattanooga show still having tickets available. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Tayler Holder perform live and witness the talent behind the TikTok sensation.

Sources:

– WDEF News 12

– TikTok – @TaylerHolder

– Dylan Scott’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” tour