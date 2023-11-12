Get Creative this Thanksgiving with DIY Napkin Rings

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to elevate your Thanksgiving table decor? Look no further than your empty toilet paper rolls. Yes, you heard it right! Those seemingly insignificant cardboard tubes can be transformed into stylish napkin rings with just a few simple steps.

To begin, gather a few supplies: a thick roll of ribbon in an autumnal color scheme, a pair of scissors, and a trusty glue gun. Craft stores, both online and in-store, offer an abundance of ribbon choices to suit your style. Opt for a fabric ribbon in a width of at least 1-½ inches for sturdiness and durability.

Start cutting your empty toilet paper rolls to a length that is ½ inch shorter than the width of the ribbon. Next, cut the ribbon to a length that is one inch longer than the circumference of the roll. Center the ribbon on the cardboard tube, leaving ¼ inch hanging over each edge.

Using the glue gun, secure the ribbon length down, folding over the excess and adhering it with the glue. To ensure a clean finish, glue the ¼ inch overhang around the inside of the ring, concealing the cardboard edge. Allow the glue to dry completely, and voila! You now have a set of stunning napkin rings to adorn your Thanksgiving table.

By repurposing everyday items, you not only add a touch of personalization to your table decor but also contribute to reducing waste. Embrace your creativity and let your imagination run wild as you experiment with different ribbon patterns, colors, and textures.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find ribbon for this DIY project?

A: Craft stores offer a vast selection of ribbons both in-store and online. You can explore options from satin to burlap, allowing you to customize the look according to your preferences.

Q: How sturdy are these napkin rings?

A: Opting for a fabric ribbon will provide sturdiness and durability, ensuring your napkin rings stand the test of time.

