TikTok Expands Ticketmaster Partnership to More Countries, Making Live Event Tickets More Accessible

TikTok has recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Ticketmaster, allowing artists to sell tickets directly through the popular social media app. Initially exclusive to the US, this service now extends to more than 20 countries across North America and Europe, as well as Australia and the UK. This move aims to make live event tickets more accessible to a wider global audience.

To utilize this feature, artists must be officially certified TikTok – a group that consists of over 75,000 entertainers and event providers. The process is simple: the artist embeds a link to the relevant Ticketmaster event in a video, and users can click on the link located at the bottom left of their screen to purchase a ticket. It is important, however, for potential buyers to be mindful of any hidden fees that may be associated with the purchase.

While music remains the primary focus, tickets for comedy shows, sporting events, and various other types of entertainment are also available through this partnership. TikTok proudly highlights that the program has already supported successful ticketing campaigns for renowned artists such as Shania Twain, Burna Boy, The Kooks, and many others. Since the launch of the in-app ticketing feature, videos utilizing this functionality have received over 2.5 billion views.

Residents of newly-eligible countries, including Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, and more, can now take advantage of this convenient ticketing tool. Although TikTok has not announced plans for future availability in additional locations, a spokesperson expressed excitement for the ongoing development of the partnership with Ticketmaster.

