TikTok Expands Ticket Purchasing Feature to 20 Additional Countries

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, is expanding its partnership with Ticketmaster to allow users in 20 additional countries to purchase event tickets directly within the app. This move is part of TikTok’s effort to establish a strong presence in the music industry.

After a successful initial launch in the United States last year, TikTok has announced that users in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and several other major markets will now have access to the ticket purchasing feature. Verified certified artists on the platform can embed ticket links in their videos, making it easier for fans to buy tickets and attend concerts and events.

Although TikTok is not the first social media platform to offer this feature, its expansion into new markets demonstrates the company’s determination to become a significant player in the music industry. In addition to the ticketing feature, TikTok has recently launched artist accounts that provide performers with specialized promotional tools to connect with new fans. The company has also expanded the beta for its audio streaming platform, TikTok Music, earlier this year.

Since the beta launch of the ticketing feature last August, videos using the feature, including those from artists like Niall Horan and Shania Twain, have attracted over 2.5 billion views. While the exact number of ticket sales resulting from these views is undisclosed, the overall success of the feature indicates its potential for both established and emerging artists.

With TikTok’s expanding global user base and focus on the music industry, this partnership with Ticketmaster provides an opportunity for artists to reach a broader audience and engage with fans in a more direct and convenient way. As TikTok continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, it is poised to become an influential platform for both artists and fans alike.

