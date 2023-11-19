TikTok’s Controversial Impact on Political Discourse Among the Youth

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has been embroiled in controversy over the past few months. Concerns about the security of its software have resulted in bans on its use government entities in the UK and the US. However, recent events have shed light on another pressing issue with the app – the availability of problematic content.

In the aftermath of the shocking events on October 7, TikTok has faced severe backlash for hosting anti-Semitic content that glorifies Hamas and praises Osama bin Laden’s controversial “letter to America.” These videos, promoting violence against “Americans and Jews,” have accumulated a staggering 13 million views. Outraged this, actor Sacha Baron Cohen has described TikTok as “creating the biggest anti-Semitic movement since the Nazis.”

These concerns prompted a group of Jewish celebrities and influencers to write an open letter, declaring that TikTok is “not safe for Jewish users.” While the app denies pushing propaganda through its algorithm, it is not alone in facing accusations of hosting disinformation. However, TikTok’s sway over younger users sets it apart from other social media platforms. Ofcom reports that TikTok is the primary news source for children between the ages of 12 and 15, with a whopping 85 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds using the app regularly.

The influence of social media on political discussions is often contentious, but in the current crisis, platforms like TikTok exacerbate the issue. Complex questions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are simplified and reduced to black and white issues with easy answers. Misinformation about Israeli actions and the history of the state runs rampant, leading unsuspecting individuals to support Hamas from a distance.

A well-informed electorate is crucial for the functioning of a democracy, and it is difficult to argue that TikTok contributes positively to the development of the next generation’s political awareness.

