DistroKid and TikTok Partnership Expands Opportunities for Independent Artists

Independent artists using the music distribution platform DistroKid will now have an exciting new avenue to showcase their talent on TikTok. In a recent announcement, the popular video-sharing platform revealed a partnership with DistroKid that will bring millions of songs independent artists to TikTok Music, the platform’s subscription-driven streaming service.

Previously, DistroKid artists had the option to add their music to TikTok’s library. However, this new deal expands that feature to TikTok Music, providing independent musicians with a greater opportunity for exposure and potential viral breakthroughs. As part of the agreement, DistroKid music will also be accessible in CapCut, TikTok’s standalone editing app.

TikTok has undeniably had a significant influence on the music industry, playing a pivotal role in driving No. 1 hits and amplifying unsigned talent. Over the past year, TikTok has organized a livestreamed music competition, collaborated with Billboard to develop a chart based on TikTok usage metrics, and even announced an upcoming IRL music festival slated for December.

Compared to its counterparts like Spotify or Apple Music, TikTok Music is still in its early stages. However, its integration with the main TikTok app and the seamless user experience it offers sets it apart from other platforms. Users can effortlessly transition from discovering a snippet of a song on TikTok to listening to the full track on TikTok Music simply syncing their apps.

Independent artists seeking to make their mark in the music industry now have a powerful new tool at their disposal. With the DistroKid and TikTok partnership, the potential for exposure and viral success has significantly increased, providing a platform for emerging talent to share their music with a global audience.

FAQs

Can all independent artists use DistroKid to upload their music to TikTok Music?

Yes, independent artists who distribute their music through DistroKid will now have the option to add their songs to TikTok Music, expanding their reach and potential for viral success.

Is TikTok Music available worldwide?

Currently, TikTok Music is only available in select countries, including Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and Singapore. However, there are plans to expand its availability to other regions in the future.

How does TikTok’s partnership with DistroKid benefit independent artists?

The partnership between TikTok and DistroKid offers independent artists a valuable opportunity to gain exposure and potentially go viral. By featuring their music on TikTok Music, artists can reach a global audience and engage with users who discover their songs on the platform.