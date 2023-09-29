TikTok Given One-Week Deadline to Remove E-commerce Feature or Face Shutdown in Indonesia

Indonesia has issued a one-week deadline for TikTok to remove its e-commerce feature or risk being shut down in the country, according to analysts. The ban on e-commerce transactions on social media platforms, including TikTok Shop and Facebook, aims to protect small businesses from direct sales competition. If TikTok fails to comply, it will face closure in Indonesia.

Operating as a standalone app without e-commerce capabilities could create challenges for TikTok, as most of its purchases are impulse buys. The need for users to log into a separate app may lead to a high drop-out rate, affecting the user experience. TikTok’s largest Southeast Asian market is Indonesia, with 125 million users, making it a significant blow to the app’s regional ambitions.

The move Indonesia follows the increasing scrutiny of TikTok’s ownership structure and ties to China, particularly US lawmakers. In response to the deadline, TikTok has expressed concern for its sellers and creators who rely on TikTok Shop. The company has committed to respecting local rules and regulations and pursuing a constructive path forward.

The social media regulation in Indonesia is part of a larger effort to protect micro, small, and medium-sized companies and the economy. Additionally, the country now requires e-commerce platforms to implement a minimum price for certain items purchased from overseas and ensure compliance with local standards.

While TikTok Shop accounted for 5% of e-commerce’s gross merchandise value in Indonesia, it trails behind established players like Shopee and Tokopedia. These existing e-commerce platforms are expected to benefit from the ban on TikTok’s e-commerce feature. The e-commerce marketplaces play a significant role in Indonesia’s digital payment figures, which have seen significant growth in recent years.

In conclusion, the deadline imposed on TikTok Indonesia to remove e-commerce functionalities is a significant setback for the app’s regional ambitions. The ban aims to protect small businesses and promote a fair market environment. TikTok will need to navigate the challenges of operating as a standalone app without losing its user base and find alternative ways to monetize in the Indonesian market.

Sources:

– CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/27/indonesia-tiktok-given-one-week-deadline-to-remove-e-commerce-.html