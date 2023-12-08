Get Festive with Snow Globe Cocktails

If you’re hosting a holiday party this year, you’ll want to make sure your event stands out from the rest. And what better way to impress your guests than with a mesmerizing Snow Globe Cocktail? This viral TikTok trend has taken the internet storm, and it’s easy to see why.

The Snow Globe Cocktail is like a piece of drinkable artwork. It features a picturesque scene in the middle of the glass, with a rosemary sprig acting as an evergreen tree and ice cubes creating a wintery nature scene. But what really sets this drink apart is the fizzy bubbles that replace the snow. As the bubbles rise, they create a snowy illusion that is both stunning and refreshing.

To make your own Snow Globe Cocktail, start gathering stemless wine glasses. In each glass, add one ounce of simple syrup, two ounces of gin, two ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and some ice. If you prefer a non-alcoholic version, you can swap the gin for water.

Next, create your tree centerpiece tying a piece of twine around a rosemary sprig and taping the ends to the sides of the glass. Place the glass in the freezer for about two hours to create a frosty effect. If you’re short on time, some recipes suggest that 30 minutes in the freezer will do the trick.

Once the glass is ready, add a dash of club soda to create the fizzy snow globe effect. The bubbles will rise and give your drink that magical snowy appearance. For an extra festive touch, you can add cranberries to garnish the glass.

The Snow Globe Cocktail is not only a delicious drink, but also a conversation starter. Your guests will be amazed the creativity and whimsy of this festive libation. So, get ready to impress with your very own Snow Globe Cocktails this holiday season. Cheers!