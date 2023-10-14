How to Fix Frozen Door Locks: A Quick and Easy Guide

Summary: Frozen door locks are often caused moisture that enters keyholes during snowfall or ice storms. To fix this issue, use a hair dryer to melt the ice. If you can’t access the inside of the house, use the hair dryer from the outside. Heat the key gently and insert it into the lock once it’s warm enough. To prevent future freezing, lubricate keyholes and locks with powdered graphite.

During the winter months, it’s not uncommon to find your door locks frozen shut. While it may seem like dangerously low temperatures are to blame, the real culprit is moisture that has found its way into the keyholes. This moisture could have entered during a previous snowfall or ice storm, where it melted and then froze again when the temperatures dropped.

To fix this issue, you’ll need to get a hair dryer. Start going inside the house and opening the door so that you can access the door handle or lock from the inside. Working from the inside is more efficient as the indoor temperature is warmer, helping the ice to melt faster. However, if you cannot get inside the house, you can still use a hair dryer from the outside.

With the hair dryer, carefully move it back and forth over the keyhole. Be cautious not to make the handle too hot. Next, heat the key in the same manner. It is advisable to wear gloves while warming the key to prevent any burns from the heated metal. Once the key is sufficiently heated, insert it into the lock. It should now be able to insert and turn with ease, as the ice has melted back into water.

To prevent your door locks from freezing again, it is recommended to lubricate the inside of all your keyholes and locks with powdered graphite. This will help chase out any moisture and ensure that the insides do not freeze a second time.

In conclusion, frozen door locks can be easily fixed using a hair dryer to melt the ice and warming the key before inserting it into the lock. Preventive measures such as lubricating keyholes and locks with powdered graphite will help to avoid future freezing. Remember to always exercise caution when using heated devices and wear protective gloves when necessary.

