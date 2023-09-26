TikTok Faces Setback in Indonesia’s Online Shopping Market

Indonesia has introduced new rules that will hamper TikTok’s expansion into the online shopping sector, dealing a blow to the social media giant. The country’s Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, announced that social media companies will no longer be allowed to facilitate direct e-commerce payments on their platforms. This means that TikTok will only be able to advertise products, but not enable direct transactions.

These new regulations are part of a broader effort to protect Indonesia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from being marginalized social commerce companies. By restricting direct e-commerce payments, the government aims to ensure that local MSMEs can continue to thrive and contribute to the country’s GDP, which currently stands at 61%. Currently, TikTok is the only social media platform that allows direct e-commerce transactions.

Indonesia is TikTok’s biggest market for its online shopping feature, and the app has experienced rapid growth in popularity in the country. This setback in Indonesia could have significant implications for TikTok, as it plans to expand its online shopping services into other markets, such as the US.

The conflict with Indonesia is also crucial for TikTok on a global scale, as governments around the world closely monitor the country’s response to the company’s e-commerce presence. TikTok has faced scrutiny and potential bans in countries like the US, Europe, and India over national security concerns.

TikTok has expressed its opposition to the new regulations, arguing that separating social media and e-commerce into different platforms hinders innovation and disadvantages its Indonesian merchants and consumers. The company emphasizes that social commerce was created to solve real-world problems for local small sellers, connecting them with creators to drive traffic to their online shops.

While TikTok faces setbacks in Indonesia, traditional online retailers stand to benefit from these new rules. Shares of Sea Ltd. and GoTo Group, two major online shopping players in Indonesia, saw significant gains following the news.

Overall, TikTok’s expansion into the online shopping market faces hurdles in Indonesia due to the government’s efforts to protect its local businesses. This setback could have broader implications for the company’s future growth plans and its relationships with other governments worldwide.

Definitions:

– E-commerce: The buying and selling of goods and services over the internet.

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Social commerce: A subset of e-commerce that involves social media platforms enabling direct transactions.

Sources:

– Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan

– TikTok Indonesia spokesperson

– Sea Ltd.

– GoTo Group

– Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Naidu