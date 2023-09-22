Snapchat Struggles to Expand User Base in Southeast Asia Amid Social Commerce Pushback

Snapchat, the short-form video platform, is facing challenges in expanding its user base in Southeast Asia. As TikTok makes significant strides in the region, Snapchat is determined to remain relevant among its peers.

Unlike its competitors, Snapchat is encountering resistance as it tries to tap into the lucrative segment of social media known as social commerce. This form of e-commerce, which involves buying and selling products directly within social media platforms, has gained popularity in Southeast Asia.

Despite the pushback, Snapchat views social commerce as a way to grow its user base and stay competitive in the market. The platform recognizes the success of its rivals who have already built large followings in the region, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

While TikTok has been able to aggressively expand its presence in Southeast Asia, Snapchat is faced with the challenge of convincing users that it can offer a unique and valuable social commerce experience. This requires overcoming skepticism and establishing credibility in a market where other platforms have already made significant inroads.

Snapchat’s strategy to address this issue remains to be seen. As the platform navigates the Southeast Asian market, it will need to find innovative ways to differentiate itself and attract users who are increasingly turning to social commerce for their online shopping needs.

In conclusion, Snapchat is facing difficulties in expanding its user base in Southeast Asia as it encounters resistance to its social commerce ambitions. As the platform strategizes for growth, it will need to find ways to stand out among its competitors and win over users in a market where social commerce is becoming increasingly popular.

Definitions:

1. Social commerce: The practice of buying and selling products directly within social media platforms.

