TikTok 2023: A Year of Surprising Trends and Educational Content

A recent report from TikTok has unveiled the most memorable content and trends that took the video-sharing platform storm in 2023. From comedic bandwagons to aesthetically pleasing cinema, TikTok has proven once again that it is the go-to place for all things entertaining and bizarrely amusing.

One of the standout moments of the year was the rise of the “girl dinner” trend, which garnered a massive 2.5 billion views on TikTok. The trend involved creators sharing their version of a “girl dinner,” which consisted of a combination of different snack foods piled on one plate. It became a humorous and light-hearted way for users to showcase their culinary skills, or lack thereof.

The obsession with filmmaker Wes Anderson also took TikTok storm in 2023. Users embraced Anderson’s distinctive cinematic style creating videos that mimicked scenes from his movies. It became a creative outlet for TikTokers to document their travels or romanticize everyday moments, adding a touch of aesthetic appeal to their content.

TikTok’s algorithm is known for personalizing content based on users’ interests, but there are always those select few videos that manage to make it onto everyone’s “For You Page.” One such trend that dominated feeds in 2023 was ASMR, a sensory experience that triggers pleasant tingling sensations. However, a unique twist was added to the trend incorporating fried chicken sounds. TikToker @thezachchoi combined the ASMR genre with step-by-step recipe videos, captivating viewers with close-up shots and satisfyingly crunchy sounds of cooking.

In addition to providing entertainment, TikTok also became a platform for educational content that went beyond traditional classroom teachings. @rescuerestore gained popularity with their antique restoration videos and pencil-sharpening history lessons, while @mrbeandamatematica shared math tips and tricks. TikTok became a place where users could learn niche facts and discover new ways to approach various subjects.

Lastly, food remained a prominent genre on TikTok, with imaginative recipes gaining attention. In 2023, cottage cheese recipes took center stage as a rising food trend. Thanks to TikTok’s influence, cottage cheese became the number one food trend, with users sharing innovative ways to incorporate it into dishes and snacks.

TikTok’s annual report highlights the platform’s ability to entertain, educate, and inspire its users. As we move into the future, TikTok continues to evolve and surprise us with its ever-growing repertoire of content and trends.