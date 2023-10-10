Why Mixing Toilet Cleaning Products Can Be Dangerous

Many of us may not realize the potential dangers of mixing different toilet cleaning products together. Often, we perceive these products as harmless solutions and powders without considering that they contain active chemicals. However, stacking various cleaning agents can lead to serious health implications.

A TikTok trend, in which individuals stack toilet cleaning products, has gained popularity without much awareness of the risks involved. Mixing bleach-based substances with other chemicals poses a significant danger, often resulting in respiratory issues. For example, when bleach is combined with vinegar, it releases toxic chlorine gas, leading to breathing difficulties and throat irritation. Similarly, combining bleach and ammonia produces chloramine, which also affects the respiratory system and may cause chest pain.

This dangerous practice has become a common cause for concern, as it has prompted numerous calls and complaints to the National Capital Poison Center. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a healthcare expert and co-medical director at the center, warns that inhalation of these toxic gases can lead to coughing, irritation of the nose and throat, and breathing problems. Individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, COPD, or lung disease are particularly vulnerable, and these respiratory issues can even result in death.

To ensure your safety, always check the labels of cleaning products and be aware of what should not be mixed. It’s essential to note that bathrooms are often less well-ventilated than other rooms in your home, which exacerbates the risks associated with chemical fumes. Remember, compounding cleaning solutions will not make your toilet any cleaner. If you encounter a stubborn stain that regular cleaning products cannot remove, opt for a specialized cleaner rather than mixing multiple products together.

