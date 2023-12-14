New Feature on TikTok Allows Users to Share Songs on Music Streaming Services

Summary:

TikTok has recently introduced a new feature called “Add to Music App” that enables users to save songs they discover on the platform to their preferred music streaming services. Initially launched in the US and UK, the feature has now expanded to 19 additional countries, including Canada, Germany, France, and Japan. Users can save songs to popular streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. This feature aims to facilitate music discovery and help more tracks gain popularity. In addition to “Add to Music App,” TikTok has also introduced other music-related updates, including “Artist Accounts” and a “Music Tab” feature that organizes an artist’s catalog into a playlist format. These updates provide tools for artists to engage with their fans and promote their music on the platform.

Title: TikTok Introduces Song Sharing Feature to Music Streaming Services

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to share songs they come across on the app directly to their preferred music streaming services. The “Add to Music App” feature, initially launched in the US and UK, is now available in 19 additional countries, providing music enthusiasts with an easier way to discover and save songs they love.

Users can now save songs to streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music with a simple tap of a button. The feature appears as an “Add Song” button next to the track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. Upon pressing the button, users can choose to save the song to their preferred streaming service. They also have the option to add tracks to new or existing playlists on these platforms.

This new feature aims to enhance the music discovery experience on TikTok, further empowering users to find and share their favorite tunes. It also presents an opportunity for artists to reach new audiences and potentially have their tracks become hits. By streamlining the process of saving songs to music streaming services, TikTok is revolutionizing the way users interact with music on the platform.

Furthermore, TikTok has introduced additional music-related updates to enhance the artist-fan relationship. “Artist Accounts” have been introduced, offering musicians a toolbox of features and promotional tools to engage with their fans. The “Music Tab” feature curates an artist’s catalog into a playlist-like layout similar to popular streaming platforms. Additionally, a “New Release” tool has been rolled out, providing artists with a means to promote their latest tracks.

TikTok’s “Add to Music App” feature and its music-related updates highlight the platform’s commitment to the music industry and its growing influence as a platform for music discovery and promotion. With millions of users around the world, TikTok is providing artists with more opportunities to connect with their fanbase and expand their careers.