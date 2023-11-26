TikTok’s Global Payments Division Expanding in Dublin

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is expanding its Global Payments division in Dublin, Ireland. The social media giant is currently hiring for several roles in the European arm of the division, which serves TikTok and other ByteDance properties for payments to partners and vendors.

The Dublin-based team, although small with less than 10 staff, is at a very early stage of development. They are currently recruiting for positions such as a finance manager, data analyst, risk manager, and senior operations manager.

One of the job ads states that the global payments team is building a platform to provide cross-border payment solutions for all ByteDance’s products and services, including TikTok, Helo, Games, and Education. Helo is a social media app targeting the Indian and Southeast Asian markets.

Another job ad highlights the team’s responsibility to report to the Central Bank of Ireland, indicating the importance of regulatory compliance.

While TikTok declined to comment on the recruitment, it is evident that the expansion of the Global Payments division marks a diversification of functions for TikTok’s European headquarters in Dublin. Previously, the primary focus of the Dublin office was in the field of trust and safety, with a significant number of staff dedicated to content moderation and privacy on the platform.

TikTok also recently announced its move to the Sorting Office, a new office location in Dublin’s Docklands area, with a capacity for up to 2,000 employees. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Dublin and the European market.

Furthermore, TikTok’s Project Clover plan, initiated the establishment of a data centre in Dublin in 2020, aims to address concerns raised critics of the company’s data practices. The plan involves moving all European user data to data centres in Ireland and Norway to ensure greater control and protection of user information. By retaining user data physically within these jurisdictions, TikTok intends to alleviate concerns regarding its Chinese origins and data handling practices.

As TikTok continues to grow its operations in Dublin, the expansion of the Global Payments division underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Europe and enhancing its payment services across its various platforms.

