Paper Towel Holders: More Than Just Holding Paper Towels

When we think of paper towel holders, we often only associate them with holding paper towels. However, TikTok user @hellobello has shown us that these holders can actually hold a variety of different items. In a viral video, she demonstrates how a paper towel holder can be used to neatly store and dispense rolls of tape, hangers, cookie cutters, and even trash bags.

In her video, @hellobello takes out an entire roll of trash bags and places them on the paper towel holder. By tucking in the bags that peek out through the middle, she is able to create a clean and organized look. The trash bags stay in place, allowing her to effortlessly pull one out when needed.

This unique hack has received mixed reactions from viewers. Some people love the idea, recognizing its practicality and space-saving benefits. By using a paper towel holder for trash bags, you can free up valuable cabinet space underneath the sink or wherever the holder is placed. Instead of taking up half of an area, it only occupies a small corner.

Others, however, pointed out that the trash bag box usually comes with a built-in holder for dispensing bags. While this is true, the paper towel holder hack still serves a purpose for those who prefer to maximize their space or have a different setup in their cabinets.

The good news is that this hack can be implemented with almost any paper towel holder, as long as the trash bags fit. In the viral video, a gold wire paper towel holder is used, which can be found at Dollar Tree for just $1.25 in a nickel color.

So, if you’re looking for a creative way to store your trash bags and save space at the same time, give this paper towel holder hack a try!

