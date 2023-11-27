ByteDance Streamlines Operations, Focusing on Core Businesses

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is making strategic changes to its operations. The company has decided to wind down its experimental ventures in education, property brokering, and virtual reality due to regulatory obstacles and economic challenges in both domestic and international markets.

As part of this restructuring, ByteDance has instructed senior managers at its videogame unit, Nuverse, to terminate games currently under development December. Additionally, hundreds of employees at Nuverse will be laid off. This move follows a similar downsizing at ByteDance’s VR headset unit, Pico, earlier this month.

While ByteDance was successful with TikTok and other popular apps like CapCut, the company is now shifting its focus to core businesses and profitability. The management, including founder Zhang Yiming and Chairman Liang Rubo, expressed dissatisfaction with Nuverse’s performance, citing a lack of user retention and global hits among its game titles.

ByteDance has stated that it plans to concentrate on “long-term strategic growth areas” in the videogame sector but has not provided specific details. The company aims to explore artificial intelligence technologies and applications to drive innovation in this industry.

The decision to streamline operations comes as ByteDance faces challenges both at home and abroad. In the US, the company is competing against Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and dealing with increasing regulatory scrutiny of its TikTok platform. In China, a sluggish economy, reduced consumer spending, and stricter regulations on the videogame industry have limited ByteDance’s growth and profitability.

Despite these obstacles, ByteDance is determined to match the revenue growth of its foreign rivals. In the first half of this year, the company’s revenue increased approximately 37% compared to the previous year, reaching over $53 billion. ByteDance hopes to continue this upward trajectory and close the gap with Meta’s revenue of nearly $61 billion for the same period.

