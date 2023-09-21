The Fashion Statements of FIT Students on TikTok Go Viral

Students at Manhattan’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) are capturing the attention of TikTok audiences with their unique and bold fashion choices. The fascination with what FIT students wear to class, particularly on the first day, has grown over the past few years. This year, the trend spilled over to Twitter when a TikTok video showcasing FIT students went viral, garnering 45 million views and counting.

The video showcased a diverse range of styles, from ’80s goth to jockstrap chic, minimalist pieces, and Bella Hadid-core fashion. While some commenters criticized the students, many others came to their defense, emphasizing the importance of expressing oneself fearlessly through fashion.

The students at FIT are aware of the social media frenzy surrounding their outfits, but they remain unfazed it. They believe that fashion is meant to elicit a reaction and that the attention is not that serious. One student, Saman Bakayoko, took control of her own narrative creating videos showcasing her unique style, which incorporates armor as a fashion statement. Her videos have gained millions of views and she has received collaboration offers from brands and fellow TikTok creators.

Nicholas Villamizar, another FIT student, has found his niche in interviewing his schoolmates about their outfits and life at FIT. He believes that fashion is a form of self-expression, particularly in an art school like FIT. The fashion choices of FIT students, unlike the stylized outfits of professional influencers, represent their genuine personal style.

Although the TikTok videos only capture a portion of life at a fashion school and not every student’s fashion choices, they offer inspiration to viewers and showcase different perspectives on fashion. Students who showcase secondhand purchases and items from sustainably-minded brands are particularly popular among audiences.

Despite the attention they receive online, FIT students insist that their classmates dress in a variety of styles. While some opt for avant-garde outfits, others prefer the practicality of jeans and a t-shirt. The first week of class is when students make the biggest fashion statements, but as the semester progresses and the workload increases, practicality often takes precedence.

The negative comments that students receive online do not deter them from expressing themselves through fashion. They embrace the fun and individuality that comes with dressing in a way that stands out.

